As part of the budget process each year, the Coppell City Council discusses property taxes and determines the tax rate that the City will need to set in the upcoming budget year in order to continue to provide the high-quality services that residents expect.
Approximately 45% of property taxes are collected from non-residential sources, such as businesses and commercial/industrial properties. The city’s fiscal year 2021-22 proposed property tax rate is $0.5800 per $100 valuation, which is the same rate adopted in FY 2021.
Though residents receive only one property tax bill, property taxes are allocated among multiple local entities: the county, the city and the independent school district. The city of Coppell receives only a portion of your property taxes.
- Approximately 23% is allocated to the city of Coppell
- Approximately 24% is sent to the county (including the college and hospital districts)
- The majority, approximately 53%, is earmarked for the school district
The city has allocated its portion of the 2020 tax year property tax revenue as follows:
Public safety
Public safety initiatives received approximately 34% of the city’s property tax revenues. In FY 2021, the city replaced various emergency medical equipment such as AEDs, impact ventilators, and training aids. In this year’s budget, the city plans to replace the computer equipment in the Fire fleet to allow the Fire Department to continue to meet safe and effective response and service levels associated with recent growth and development, particularly commercial development on the city’s west side, while efficiently providing a larger number of residents with necessary services and maintaining an ISO-1 rating.
General government
General government programs received approximately 21% of the city’s property tax revenues. These funds are allocated for expenses associated with the mayor and City Council, human resources, community development, the finance department, community information and enterprise solutions, among others.
Culture and Recreation
Culture and recreational initiatives received approximately 15% of the city’s property tax revenues. In the upcoming fiscal year, the city plans to increase staff accessibility and expand operating hours at The CORE to better provide for customer requests and needs.
Public Works
Public works programs received approximately 13% of city property tax revenues. In the past year, the city used these funds to make necessary updates to fleet equipment and software to ensure continued efficiency and availability of the city’s fleet vehicles. In the upcoming fiscal year, the city plans to add pedestrian safety crosswalks and perform facility and streets maintenance projects that will help ensure that the community remains safe, walkable, and clean.
Debt service
Approximately 17% of city property tax revenues are allocated toward debt repayment. The City uses debt – typically in the form of certificates of obligation – as needed to provide for infrastructure improvements and public safety projects. Because the city of Coppell has retained its AAA bond rating, the city is afforded a low interest rate on any debt issued.
For more information about the city’s use of property taxes, visit coppelltx.gov/905/Property-Tax. Keep up to date with all things budget at coppelltx.gov/budget.
To submit feedback on the budget send an email to budgetinput@coppelltx.gov.
