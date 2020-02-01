As 2020 rolls out, Coppell residents will have several projects and initiatives to look forward to in the coming months.
City officials discussed those projects during last week’s annual State of the City luncheon.
As far as road projects, this year the city will be finishing up the Freeway Parkway Rehabilitation project, which started in 2018. Once completed, Freeport will have fully-replaced pavement, a reconstructed bridge, new utilities, enhanced landscaping, a new traffic signal among other improvements.
Once Freeport is completed, the city will begin construction on Belt Line Road. The project will consist of paving, drainage and utility improvements.
On the parks and recreation side, the installation of bike lanes on Moore Road, Riverchase Drive and Fairway Drive continues. John Elias, park project manager, said this is a much-anticipated project that will give residents a connection to the south side of Coppell. When the Cotton Belt Trail is completed, the bike lanes will tie directly into that as well as to the Campion Trail, he said.
Another upcoming project for the east side of Coppell is the MacArthur Boulevard Trail project.
This project includes removing the existing sidewalk and replacing it with an 8-foot wide sidewalk that can be used for cyclists and pedestrians. It will begin at Deforest Lane and will go all the way to Riverchase. The sidewalk installation is expected to take place in late summer.
The city is replacing the Sandy Lake Lift System that provides wastewater capacity throughout Coppell. Also, the public works department has put together an asset management plan to help maintain the life of the city’s water and wastewater.
“As the city has been aging over the last 30 years we’re looking at doing some improvements throughout the city to maintain and extend the life of our water and wastewater system for the next 30 to 40 years,” said Mike Garza, assistant director of public works, in a video about the state of the city.
New to the community is the Coppell Arts Center which is expected to open this May. The center will be the home for Theater Coppell as well as other companies including Coppell Creatives.
The Cozby Library will be rolling out new programs as well.
“We’re looking forward to continuing to grow and develop our array of programs and services here at the Cozby Library as we work on our next strategic plan through 2020,” said Dennis Quinn, director of library services.
Throughout the fall, the library worked to build a dedicated collection of materials in languages other than English to accommodate the different languages spoken in the community. The collection is expected to debut this spring or early summer.
