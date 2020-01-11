For the 13th year in a row, Coppell came out on top for its National Night Out (NNO) event.
The city ranked No. 1 in Texas and No. 4 in the nation for the population size of 15,000 to 50,000 for 2019 based on a ranking performed by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW).
This year, Coppell had more than 80 neighborhoods participate last year along with city officials, police and firemen.
“The participation and enthusiasm level of our community is what sets us apart,” said Officer Paul Gonzales, who leads the program. “I think it (ranking No. 1) says how much everyone cares about our community. Everybody is on board from the city manager to the citizens. I believe it also indicates we have established a real relationship with the folks we serve. They reward us with their trust. We don’t take that for granted.”
The national event is recognized by communities across the nation. City officials said the event is designed to heighten crime prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit and develop police-community partnerships.
For Coppell, the road to the big night begins almost two months in advance through hosting fundraising events like the National Night Out Golf Tournament. Police officers and block captains continue to spread the word out at other local carnivals and other get-togethers.
Leading up to NNO, block captains for each neighborhood meet to prepare for the night’s festivities. Each captain leads the charge in getting the word out, organizing each block’s event and rallying their communities to join in.
“There is a real buy-in from the block captains and their enthusiasm is contagious,” Gonzales said. “They are the foundation of our success each year.”
As for this year, Gonzales said he hopes the city can rank No.1 in the nation and hopes to amp up Coppell’s game. In the meantime, he said he’s grateful for everyone who made the last year's event a success.
“From the city employees, first responders and block captains to the neighbor who brought their best dish to share, this was a team effort from an awesome community,” he said.
