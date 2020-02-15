Along with the American Heart Association (AHA) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the city of Coppell is recognizing February as American Heart Month. Heart disease can lead to heart attack, stroke, heart failure and death. It is the leading cause of death for both men and women across the country and in the state of Texas.
Cardiovascular disease (heart disease and stroke combined) kills about 2,300 people a day. Obesity in both youth and adults is at an all-time high, and youth are being diagnosed with heart disease earlier than ever. American Heart Month is vital for awareness, but the AHA urges people to take care of their hearts year-round.
While science is advancing medicine in exciting new ways, unhealthy lifestyle choices combined with rising obesity rates in both kids and adults have hindered progress fighting heart disease. Take these steps toward a healthier life and a healthier heart:
• Maintain a normal weight;
• Get at least 30 minutes of physical activity most days;
• Limit alcohol intake and avoid tobacco;
Eat more fresh fruits and vegetables;
• Reduce salt; and,
• Know your blood pressure
One of the main risk factors for heart disease is high blood pressure. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 3 U.S. adults have high blood pressure, which increases the risk for heart disease and stroke.
High blood pressure also costs the nation $47.5 billion annually in direct medical expenses and $3.5 billion each year in lost productivity. Both men and women can lower their risk of high blood pressure and heart disease by leading a healthy lifestyle and following the steps listed above.
The city of Coppell encourages residents to take control of your heart health by following your doctor’s instructions for medications and treatment. In addition to being proactive towards heart health, the Coppell Fire Department and Life Safety Park also encourage citizens to be ready for a health emergency by staying up to date on CPR and life-saving skills. Life Safety Park offers free monthly CPR classes for adults and older teens.
American Heart Month arrives on the heels of Coppell becoming a PulsePoint community, where CPR-trained citizens can be notified of a medical emergency and potentially save the life of a fellow individual. For more information about PulsePoint and free CPR classes, visit coppelltx.gov/pulsepoint.
For more information about heart disease, visit the American Heart Association website at heart.org, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/heartdisease.
