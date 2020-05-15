The city of Coppell will continue to relax some of its temporary sign guidelines as a way to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday the City Council unanimously voted to extend its moratorium on temporary sign guidelines through Dec 31.
In March the council approved the moratorium on certain sections of the temporary sign ordinance while the city’s disaster declaration was in place.
Mindi Hurley, director of community development, said the request comes after numerous businesses were forced to close or limit their service because of COVID-19.
“As a result they have suffered from lost revenue,” Hurley said. “In order to help them in their recovery efforts, we would like to allow businesses to have more opportunities to advertise using on-premise, temporary signage.”
The approval allows for the use of signs that are typically prohibited. Those include portable signs, balloons, streamers, bunting, banners, flags, pole signs or signs that contain moving parts, A-framed signs, can signs, hand-held signs, inflatable signs and temporary banners.
Hurley said signs cannot be placed on public right-of-way. The moratorium doesn’t apply to off-premise signs, and it doesn’t allow all other signs that are otherwise prohibited by the temporary sign ordinance.
She said businesses are not required to get a permit or pay fees for the on-premise temporary signs during the moratorium.
“I know that the businesses that I have talked to believe that it does help to bring attention to their business because a lot of times people are just driving by and they say, ‘Oh great, they’re open,’” Mayor Karen Hunt said. “So I believe this is a good move for us.”
Council approves hotel site plan
The council also approved a site plan for Hilton Garden Inn, a five-story, 77,507-square-foot hotel.
The 134-room hotel will be located between Point West Boulevard and S. Belt Line Road and north of Interstate 635.
This city has three hotels operational, plus three more that are under construction and now four others approved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.