Last year was a full year for the Coppell Parks and Recreation Department with program growth and many first-time accomplishments.
The department recently released its Year in Review report outlining these accomplishments.
In May, the department was selected as a National Gold Medal finalist by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) for the Excellence in Park and Recreation Management for the first time.
“This annual award recognizes excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to delivering superb park and recreation services with fiscally sound business practices,” said Brad Reid, director of parks and recreation. “To be named a finalist is a high honor and something that I am extremely proud of our team for achieving.”
The city also placed in the top four in its community size, among more than 10,000 agencies nationwide. In February, the department’s “Everyone Has A Story” program won the best leisure and aging program from the Texas Recreation and Park Society.
The year also brought growth as the department expanded programming and facilities. In January, bi-weekly pickleball play began at the CORE. This opened the door for the city to host its first Texas Open Pickleball Championship in August, which brought in more than 1,000 guests. Reid said pickleball became so popular that permanent pickleball courts were added to the inventory at Wagon Wheel Park.
“The pickleball players were so excited about the new courts that they engaged the promoters of the Texas Open Pickleball Championship, who were searching for an event location, and convinced them to bring the event to Coppell,” Reid said. “Because it was such a success last year, there is talk about having future events come to Coppell.
Also in January, the parking lot expansion at the Senior and Community Center was completed. In October, Nature Explore Play Space opens at the Biodiversity Education Center, and the Campion Trail connection opens, providing residents access to an additional 6.5 miles of trails.
In December, the Coppell Community Garden set a new annual record of donating 20,328 pounds of produce, surpassing 20,000 pounds of produce for the first time in the 21 year history of the garden program.
Also on the horizon is the Coppell Arts Center, which is nearing completion as 2020 begins. Reid said this is a big project for the department and the city as a whole. The new center, he said, is much anticipated by the community and will forever change the recreation landscape in Coppell.
“The city is a compilation of all the people who live, work and play here, each with their own perceptions of how they fit into this world and all of them bringing along their individual dreams for the future," Reid said. "The city of Coppell organization has the stated purpose of creating a place where people want to be, which can only be fulfilled through a focused effort on supporting our residents’ dreams and desires.”
Read the full report at bit.ly/CoppellPR2019.
