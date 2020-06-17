Coppell’s Emily Holland, a recent graduate of the Baylor University School of Education, received the 2020 Award for Outstanding Student in EC-12 Education Programs, an honor for her excellence in teaching all grades.
Holland graduated in May with a BSEd in all-level special education.
Holland is a 2016 graduate of Coram Deo Academy and the daughter of John and Allyson Holland.
Holland said, “I want people to see that my students offer so much to the world, are intelligent thinkers, and are capable of greatness. More importantly, I want to empower my students and teach them to be confident in who God created them to be and embrace their unique qualities and abilities.”
While at Baylor, Holland was a member of the program Best Buddies, as well as a College Community Group Leader at Highland Baptist Church.
Holland’s mentor teacher, GayAnna Wagner at Robinson Primary School in Robinson ISD, said, “Emily is a natural teacher. Teaching is her calling. The peace she exhibits in her day-to-day work with our children attests to the fact that she was born to do this. Emily eagerly embraces the challenges that are inherent with working with our special population of students. Her calm and positive attitude are reflective of the faith she possesses. Emily’s students will be blessed by her love and dedication. She will touch many lives through her gifts.”
In the fall, Holland will be teaching Functional Academics for first through third grades at Robinson Elementary School in Waco.
“I have enjoyed each of my teaching placements during my time at Baylor,” Holland said. “I am so thankful for the teachers who have mentored me and my peers who have changed me. I am so grateful for all the students I have taught over the last four years. They are the reason I do what I do and why I am so passionate about special education.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.