To some people, leading comes naturally. Such is the case of longtime Coppell resident Lou Duggan.
Approximately 20 years ago, Duggan worked with hundreds of Coppell students and teachers to develop a vision for a nature space. He specifically wanted to know what would entice students’ involvement in nature. Through these personal interactions, the vison for the 66-acre Coppell Nature Park, located within Wagon Wheel Park, took root.
Fittingly, on Earth Day, 2014, the Biodiversity Education Center (BEC), located in the nature park, opened. The center promotes and provides hands-on environmental education.
Just as with the development of the park, Duggan played a vital part in nurturing the BEC.
Vonita White, who served on the Friends of Coppell Nature Park Board with Duggan for many years, described Duggan’s leadership skills.
“He has the ability to rally individuals around a cause. His passion for the Coppell Nature Park and the BEC sparked support from the community. He left no stone unturned to involve all aspects of the community. His outreach involved individuals as well as businesses,” White said.
She also remarked on his dogged determination.
“When it appeared the planning had reached a brick wall, Lou would lead everyone to regroup and move forward,” she said. “He kept all involved motivated until the BEC project was complete.”
Molly Bujanda, Coppell Community Programs Manager, met Duggan when he was serving as the executive director on the Friends of Coppell Nature Park Board. She recognized Duggan for being a key player in the BEC capital campaign, raising funds and soliciting significant donations for the building.
Bujanda said the BEC has hosted over 45,000 visitors, thousands of which have been students getting outside for STEM field trips. When the center opened in 2014, there were 1,000 visitors, and last year the count grew to 11,000.
Earlier this month, Duggan’s name was added to the building. This act was done to honor his 20-plus years of volunteer service to the community.
“Many people have contributed to making the space a reality that Lou would want us to credit as well, especially from the Friends of Coppell Nature Park nonprofit,” Bujanda said. “It was important to recognize Mr. Duggan’s legacy at the center though since it simply would not be there today if it weren’t for him. He involved hundreds of people in the cause to develop it and as a result, thousands visit the center each year to learn about and experience nature.”
The park and center have proven to be a particularly popular destination this year.
“We never would have imagined that the Coppell Nature Park and outdoor programming at the center would serve as such an appreciated resource during the pandemic,” Bujanda said. “Because the center is there, we have been able to offer safe outdoor programs such as guided hikes, Trail Days and self-guided activity kits that can be picked up with trail maps.”
“The Coppell Nature Park and the BEC has enhanced the mission and vision of the city,” White said. “The city of Coppell has always supported a strong park system. The addition of the areas designated for nature expand this vision.”
Duggan will be moving from Coppell soon so he can spend more time with his family. However, he plans to visit Coppell with his grandchildren to enjoy the park and center.
