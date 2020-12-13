Coppell Rotarians

Coppell Rotarians met to build U.S. flags for their popular fundraiser Flag Lease Program.

 Courtesy of Suzanne Cravens

Since 2002, the Rotary Club of Coppell has provided U.S. flags for residents and businesses to commemorate five major U.S. holidays and recognize American heroes. 

“1,388 flags were delivered on Veterans Day,” said Rotarian Flag Director Doug Klump. “This is the highest number of flags delivered in the program’s history and would not have been possible without the help of the many volunteer organizations in our community who assist with putting out and taking down the flags.”

Klump added, “We attribute the increased interest to several things including increased patriotism and that we fly the flags for a week each flag holiday.”

To lease a U.S. flag for the five 2021 flag holidays, go to coppellrotary.org, click “LEASE A FLAG.”

