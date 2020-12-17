Rotary Club of Coppell put a challenge out to its members for the Metrocrest Services Senior Holiday Gift program.
Any monies donated by a member to this program, the club would match it. In all, the club donated $1,300 in Walmart Gift cards.
Coppell Rotarian, Suzy Cravens presented Metrocrest Services Director of Senior Programs Kathy Blaschke with 26 $50 Walmart gift cards for their Senior Holiday Gift program. Kathy Blaschke, director of senior programs, “When we told our senior citizens that they could possibly receive a $50 gift card for the holidays, many of them cried,” Blaschke said.
