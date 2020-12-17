Coppell Rotary

Coppell Rotarian, Suzy Cravens (left) presents Metrocrest Services Director of Senior Programs Kathy Blaschke with 26 $50 Walmart gift cards for their Senior Holiday Gift program. 

 Courtesy of Coppell Rotary

Rotary Club of Coppell put a challenge out to its members for the Metrocrest Services Senior Holiday Gift program. 

Any monies donated by a member to this program, the club would match it. In all, the club donated $1,300 in Walmart Gift cards.

Coppell Rotarian, Suzy Cravens presented Metrocrest Services Director of Senior Programs Kathy Blaschke with 26 $50 Walmart gift cards for their Senior Holiday Gift program. Kathy Blaschke, director of senior programs, “When we told our senior citizens that they could possibly receive a $50 gift card for the holidays, many of them cried,” Blaschke said.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments