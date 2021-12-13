Coach of the year
Anthony Smith, Tennis Coach and social studies teacher at CMS East, has been selected by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association as its 2021 Wilson Junior High/Middle School Tennis Coach of the Year.
“Coaching will always be my driving force in education,” Smith said. “Whether you coach in the classroom, on a court, or on a field, coaching provides you the opportunity to make someone’s dream come true.”
Smith has served as the Head Tennis Coach and as a social studies teacher at CMS East for 12 years. In that time, his teams have won six Tri-City Tennis Championships. He was the Coppell ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2015.
Smith said he is grateful to all of his coaches, including CISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt, CMS East Principal Steve Glover, former East Principal and current CHS Principal Laura Springer, CISD Athletic Director Kit Pehl, CMS East Athletic Director Ryan Melson,CHS Varsity Coach Rich Foster, as well as Coach Dave Anderson and Team Brookhaven for taking a chance on him and allowing him to share his passion and love for tennis.
“It’s an honor to represent Coppell Middle School East, our coaches, administrators, and all of our athletes as the Wilson/TTCA State Coach of the Year for Junior High/Middle School,” Smith said.
Superintendent sessions
Lewisville ISD is hosting informational sessions for community members to tell the district what they would like to see in a superintendent.
The sessions will run from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at Lewisville High School, Tuesday at Marcus High School and the Hebron 9th Grade Center, and Wednesday at the Colony High School.
Gary Patterson has been appointed interim superintendent until the position can be filled full time.
Self defense
The Coppell Police Department is hosting a self-defense class for Coppell students
Registration is open for the Coppell and New Tech High School Senior Girls Self Defense Class. Interested students must be a senior at either New Tech High or Coppell High School and can contact the senior resource officer at their school to sign up for the class.
The class will go from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 12-Feb. 16 at the Life Safety Park.
