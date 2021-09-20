Festival returns
Kaleidoscope, Coppell's art and culture festival will occur once again on Oct. 16 at Andrew Brown Park East. A variety of vendors are encouraged to register including community groups interested in providing informational materials and live demonstrations. Deadline to submit applications is Oct. 1.
Coppell ISD students can also enter an art contest before Oct. 8 where the top-10 winners will see their art displayed at the festival and a city facility.
Celebrating diversity
Staff report
Hispanic Heritage Month began on Tuesday.
Schools in Coppell ISD are celebrating this month via special lessons, exhibits, social studies lessons and other avenues.
Many schools, including Coppell High School, New Tech High at Coppell, CMS East, CMS West, CMS North, Canyon Ranch Elementary, Denton Creek, Town Center, Valley Ranch and Wilson Elementaries had library displays and encouraged students to read books by Hispanic authors during Hispanic Heritage Month.
Coppell ISD librarians provided lessons, resources and links to ebooks and audiobooks celebrating Hispanic heritage, figures, characters and authors via Mackinvia on learner’s iPads.
West Nile positive
The city of Coppell received notification on Monday Mosquitos tested positive for West Nile Virus in traps located in the blocks of 1262 Bethel School Ct., 355 Alex Dr. and 418 Copperstone Trail. Dallas County Health and Human Services will conduct targeted spraying until the virus is mitigated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.