Take-home discoveries
Discovery Backpacks are now available for checkout. These blue backpacks are replacing our STEAM boxes. Each backpack has a different topic with themed books, games, and equipment. Some of the topics include Weird But True, Math, Geometry, Earth Science, and Engineering. These backpacks are specifically designed for K-5 grade.
Rent and business assistance continue
Dallas County Health & Human Services continues to offer assistance to Dallas County residents through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program. Mesquite residents affected by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 may qualify for up to $1,500 a month for up to six months. Residents can visit RentHelp4Me.com or call 214-819-1968 to apply for assistance.
To be eligible, Coppell residents must be living in Dallas County, they must be behind on mortgage, rent or utility bills, residents can not currently be receiving housing assistance from any other program and a resident’s income cannot exceed the area Median Income.
Additionally, small business owners with less than 100 employees in Dallas County, or businesses who closed because of financial hardship due to COVID-19 may be eligible for grant funding available through Dallas County’s Emergency Business Assistance Program. Residents can view eligibility requirements and apply at https://www.coppelltx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=666
Red Kettle Challenge
Last week, Mayor TJ Gilmore issued a challenge to Highland Village, Flower Mound, Bartonville, The Colony and Coppell to benefit The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
This campaign is a fundraiser providing the largest percentage of The Salvation Army’s operating budget for the entire year. The Red Kettle Campaign funds community programs such as clothing assistance, food pantry and meal service, employment assistance, rent and utility assistance, adult education, and emergency response.
This year’s theme for the Salvation Army fundraising is “Hope Marches On”.
The mayor’s bell-ringing challenge will be held 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Dec. 11. Mayor Gilmore and other City employees will be set up outside the Sam’s Club located at 751 W. Main Street. Residents who are unable to make it out on Dec. 11 can make a donation online at give.salvationarmytexas.org/TJGilmore.
