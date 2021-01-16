The Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Parkway, will host evening guided hikes from 5-6 p.m. through March 5.
Refresh your senses and discover the wonders of nature with an evening guided hike through the trails of Coppell Nature Park. Each week offers a different theme, visit the BEC's Facebook page to discover the weekly themes.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Hikers are asked to wear protective clothing and bring a water bottle. Registration is required for each participant, and space is limited.
To register go to coppellactivities.com.
Trail Day: Power of the Sun
The Biodiversity Education Center will host Trail Day: Power of the Sun from 2-4 p.m. Monday.
Discover the various forms of energy such as mechanical and chemical and how energy transforms and moves through the food chain. Tour the sustainable design features of Biodiversity Education Center and build a solar car to consider how energy can be used by people and while also conserving the natural environment.
Trail Days are designed for families and youth ages 3-14. Drop in during open hours to learn about a theme in nature by exploring various activity stations on the trails of Coppell Nature Park. Maps are provided and station locations allow social distancing. Arrive with enough time to complete activities before the close time.
This program is free of charge, and registration is not required.
Contemporary Handmade Quilts exhibit
Stop by the Coppell Arts Center's Mr. Cooper Group Lobby Gallery, 505 Travis St., for Contemporary Handmade Quilts, a traveling exhibition on loan from the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky, which pays homage to artists who use the traditional technique of hand quilting to create works of art. Contemporary artists employ varied materials such as cotton, silk, and dyes to create compositions inspired by their own histories, traditions, and lived experiences.
The exhibit runs through Feb. 13 and is free to view, and no prior reservation is required. The Coppell Arts Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In compliance with local regulations and national health agency recommendations, masks are required to enter the Coppell Arts Center. In addition, you must go through a pass/fail thermal temperature screening to enter the building.
For more information, visit CoppellArtsCenter.org.
