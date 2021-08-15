The North Texas Commission, a public-private partnership dedicated to advancing the vibrancy of the North Texas region, has selected the members of Leadership North Texas Class 13. Leadership North Texas is a graduate-level, regional leadership program that recruits, develops and supports stewards of our region. Oncor is the presenting sponsor for the program.
Among the members of the leadership class are Kevin Nevels, Coppell city councilman, and Kent Collins, director of public works for the city of Coppell.
Class 13, the largest LNT classes to date, is made up of 36 leaders from across North Texas in a variety of industry sectors including elected officials, municipal leaders, education leaders and the business community.
Since the program launched in 2008, Leadership North Texas has graduated nearly 400 leaders including a state representative, numerous mayors and city council members, a county commissioner, business and non-profit executives and higher education leaders.
“Even during this challenging time, we recruited one of the largest classes in the 13 years of Leadership North Texas proving that regional stewardship and leadership are important to the stakeholders of North Texas,” said Chris Wallace, President and CEO of the North Texas Commission and an alumnus of the program. “Bringing public and private sector leaders together to address our region’s greatest challenges is the bedrock of the Commission. LNT participants are senior level executives looking to engage civically to ensure our region’s future remains bright.”
Leadership North Texas meets nine times and covers topics such as regionalism, the North Texas economy, education and workforce, racial inequity, the cost of incarceration, and transportation and sustainability.
Students place second at global event
A team of students from Coppell Middle School East recently placed second place at the Destination Imagination (DI) Global competition.
The team, which placed second in the Middle Level Improvisational Challenge, is the first team from Coppell ISD to earn a DI medal at the international level.
Incoming CMS East eighth-graders Aamir Tinwala, James Veliyathumally, Jarvis Li and former CISD student Sai Sidharth Kanyaboena made up the “Fermented Forks” team. Having already participated in Technical, Engineering and Scientific categories previously, this year, the team selected the Improv Challenge titled "Case Closed."
During the season, the team was given eight historical and literary detectives, as well as eight forensic techniques to research. At each round of the tournament, the team received a random selection of story elements to use in conjunction with their research to create a live action mystery story within a limited time.
At the DI Global Finals held virtually in late July, the team created yet another new story of "Case Closed" in a science fiction style, and also competed against the best teams from all over the world in the Improv Fast Flex challenge to film a spontaneous whodunnit sketch. The result was a second-place finish out of 60 teams from all over the world.
Full results of the global tournament can be found at globalfinals.org/results.
Bike rodeo
Western Horizon Scout District will host a bicycle rodeo from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 28 in the parking lot of Coppell High School next to the tennis center.
The event is open to all youngsters in kindergarten through fifth grade and their families. Each bike rider is asked to bring/ride their own bicycle and wear a helmet to join in the fun.
This is a free safety outreach event. The Coppell Police Department will be participating in this event as will the Coppell Trek Bicycle Shop. Boy Scouts will assist with each station. There will be drawings for prizes.
