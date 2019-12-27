Coppell Mayor Karen Hunt will present the annual “State of the City” address from 11:30 am – 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Cozby Library. She will review the 2020 vision for the city and take questions from the audience.
Registration is available at business.coppellchamber.org/events/details/monthly-luncheon-state-of-the-city-19805.
Choice Awards and Gala
The annual Members’ Choice Awards & Gala will be presented by Trusted ER Coppell from 6-11 p.m. Feb. 1 with a theme of Denim & Diamonds.
There are a number of high-visibility sponsorship opportunities available for this celebrated event. Ticket sales are also underway at an early bird price of $75 per person through Jan. 17. After that, the cost will be $95 per person. Tickets can be purchased at business.coppellchamber.org/events/details/annual-gala-member-s-choice-awards-19780.
Interactive Harry Potter movie
The Cozby Library will host an interactive Harry Potter movie at 2 p.m. Jan. 2.
Harry’s Hogwarts letter has arrived and you can come along on his journey. Participants will watch the original “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in a brand new way. Play along and participate as Harry begins his wizarding adventure. Interactive script and goodie bag provided. Costumes, wands and wizarding attire encouraged.
CPR/AED class
The city of Coppell will host a CPR/AED class from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 9 at Life Safety Park, 820 S. Coppell Road.
CPR/AED is a three-hour instructor-led course that teaches critical skills needed to respond to and manage an emergency situation until emergency medical services arrives.
Skills covered in this course include first aid, choking relief, and what to do for sudden cardiac arrest in adults, children and infants.
Registration for this class is required. Go to coppelltx.gov/news-media/events/cpr-aedclass-18 to register. The class is free.
This class does not provide the card needed for some professions. There is no minimum age requirement for this class; however, all registrants need to be capable of comprehending the material and participating in the activities. Children under 15 do not need to be registered, but they must be supervised by an adult.
Participants are asked to arrive 10 minutes before start time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.