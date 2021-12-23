Putting in the work
Fifth grade students at Canyon Ranch Elementary have designed a mini-golf course for the school throughout the semester using recycling leftover cardboard from school supplies.
On Dec. 16, Canyon Ranch students played in a mini-golf tournament on a course designed by 5th grade students in Stephanie Deskin’s DREAMS Lab class. According to Deskin, this mini-golf course project involves design, math, engineering, problem-solving, collaboration and more.
“Learners had to develop a creative design for their hole, choose a theme and name for it, calculate the par difficulty and then build the hole using the materials available,” Deskin said. “When the school got to play on the course, it was a culmination of a semester-long project that showed these learners’ efforts in action.”
Free ride
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will offer free rides across North Texas to help residents get home safely on New Year's Eve.
Free transportation will be offered the night of New Year’s Eve on DART buses, light rail, Paratransit Services and the Trinity Railway Express between EBJ Union Station and the CentrePort/DFW Airport Station for everyone from 6:00 p.m. until the end of service.
Residents can find New Year's Eve schedules at DART.org and TrinityRailwayExpress.org.
Scavenger hunt
The annual Holiday Scavenger Hunt runs through Friday, January 7, 2022.
To participate in the hunt, residents can solve clues to find each of the five holiday ambassadors hidden around town, pose for a photo with each and upload the photos to social media with the hashtag #coppellholidays!
Residents must tag the city of Coppell on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. While there are multiple holiday-themed ambassadors hidden around Coppell, only a special few will earn Coppell's holiday enthusiasts a prize.
Beginning November 30, a clue was posted daily to Coppell's social media pages. Once residents stop by all five loacations, they can go to the Town Center at 255 Parkway Blvd. to claim their prize while supplies last.
