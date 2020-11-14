The second annual Coppell Gobble Wobble 5K is going virtual for 2020.
Participants can begin racing any time from Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) through Nov. 29. Participants must register by Nov. 26. Registration is $25/adults and $15/children, and includes the cost of a race shirt. Proceeds will be donated to Coppell Animal Services to provide food and other necessities to animals in need over the holiday season.
Participants can complete the 5K in the manner of their choice between Nov. 26-29, including (but not limited to): treadmill at home, daily walks in the neighborhood with the family, walking the dog or jogging along the Andrew Brown East 5K route. After completing the race, residents are encouraged to log miles onto the Gobble Wobble site and even include a “finish line” photo to celebrate with other racers virtually.
For information on the Gobble Wobble Virtual 5K, visit coppelltx.gov/events, call Coppell Parks and Recreation at 972-462-5100, or follow on Facebook and Instagram @coppellparks.
Election drawing
Notice has been given of a drawing to determine the order in which the names of candidates are to be printed on the ballot for the election to be held on Dec. 8 in the City of Coppell. The drawing will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 at 255 Parkway Blvd. This will be for the run-off election between John Jun and Jim Walker will contend for Coppell City Council Place 5.
