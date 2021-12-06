roundup

Michelle and Brian Cree were recognized for their philanthropic efforts in Denton County.

 Courtesy of United Way of Denton County

Uniting Denton County

Michelle and Brian Cree were recognized by United Way of Denton County for their contributions to the Denton County community.

They will be presented the 2021 Bettye Myers Humanitarian Award at the United Tribute gala celebration Jan. 15.

According to a United Way of Denton County press release, the couple was instrumental in forming a partnership between United Way of Denton County and United Way of Metropolitan Dallas to better serve the needs of Denton County as its population grew. The collaboration gave United Way of Denton County the ability to expand its fundraising reach into Southern Denton County where it was already engaged with nonprofits, governments and businesses to address countywide challenges like homelessness and mental health.

In addition, the Crees recently pledged $50,000 toward the “Michelle & Brian Cree SWX Global Design & Production Leadership Giving Circle” designed to increase individual leadership gifts of $1,000 or more to benefit United Way of Denton County.

“Brian and Michelle’s leadership in uniting all of Denton County proved advantageous in numerous ways,” said Gary Henderson, President and CEO of United Way of Denton County. “Not only did it expand our fundraising footprint into Carrollton, The Colony, Flower Mound, Highland Village, and Lewisville, but it positioned us to work county-wide with government and nonprofits to respond to the unprecedented impact of the pandemic.”

Self defense

Coppell PD is hosting a self-defense class for Coppell students

Registration is open for the Coppell and New Tech High School Senior Girls Self Defense Class. Interested students must be a senior at either New Tech High or Coppell High School and can contact the senior resource officer at their school to sign up for the class.

The class will go from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 12-Feb. 16 at the Life Safety Park.

National recognition

Seventeen Coppell ISD High School Theatre students qualified to advance to the national competition after competing at the Texas Thespian Festival Nov. 17 to 21.

These students will perform and compete at the International Thespian Festival at Indiana University in Bloomington in June 2022.

Students who are advancing to nationals are Elena Hewett qualified for Lighting Design; Mehak Lohiya qualified for Costume Construction; Anish Kalra qualified for Solo Acting; Brendan Raley and Sage Priest qualified for Duet Acting; Trinity Tackett and Olivia Willey qualified for Duet Musical; Sarah Myers qualified for her Short Film Always; Emma Hoque and Reagann Stolar qualified for Duet Acting; Graham Gorman, Jude Taylor and Tyler Schweitzer qualified for Group Acting; Sid Gunasekaran and Issac Mercado qualified for Duet Musical; Pia Lala qualified for Solo Musical and Jessica Bunting qualified for Solo Musical.

