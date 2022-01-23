Road closure
Beginning Monday two right hand lanes on the northbound side of South Belt Line Road will be closed from Sanders Loop to Southwestern Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Dallas Area Rapid Transit crews are working to relocate a sewer line as part of the Silver Line construction. These closures are expected to be in place through mid-February.
Student chosen accolade
Bianca Benitez, a biology teacher at Coppell High School, was recently selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). Benitez was nominated by a student for this honor for her dedication to teaching her students.
"Being nominated by one of my students and being recognized for my efforts, while doing my best to highlight theirs, is something for which I am incredibly proud,” Benitez said. “This recognition is so special to me and something I'll treasure always.”
Each year, student members of the NHSS are invited to nominate the teacher who has made the most significant contribution to their academic career for the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award. According to the NHSS, this honor recognizes exemplary educators whose passion and devotion inspire their students to grow and develop as scholars, leaders and citizens.
Winter safety
The Coppell Fire Department announced there have been a total of 159 fire-related deaths nationally since the start of the New Year.
To keep Coppell residents from enduring house fires during the winter, the fire department encouraged residents test their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and change the batteries annually. Additionally, residents are encouraged to monitor space heaters and unplug them while residents are out of the room. Chimneys are recommended to be cleaned out annually and supplied with a screen to prevent embers from entering the room. Additionally, the fire department recommends residents put out fires when leaving the house or going to bed.
Lastly, the fire department recommends that resident keep generators outdoors in a dry and ventilated area to prevent shortages and suffocation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.