Superior scores
Coppell ISD will host a public hearing on its Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) rating report for 2020-2021 during the Oct. 25 Board meeting at 6 p.m.
Coppell ISD said it has earned the highest financial rating possible for its 2020-2021 financial accountability from the Texas Education Agency TEA. CISD has received both a superior rating and a 100% in the FIRST rating report, which are the highest scores possible. The FIRST rating is based on the financial results of the 2019-2020 school year.
Chief Financial Officer Diana Sircar gave credit to the district’s finance and accounting team for this achievement. She said her team is committed to financial transparency and following stringent accounting standards to keep administrative costs low, which are some of the reasons for CISD receiving this top financial rating from this state.
“Our FIRST rating validates what we at CISD strive for, which is to be excellent stewards of our taxpayers’ money,” Sircar said. ”I am proud of our entire team for all of their hard work to ensure that we in CISD are in the best financial position possible to do what’s best for the children we serve in our district.”
Coppice celebration
Coppell’s Biodiversity Education Center is celebrating Arbor Day from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. November 6, at the annual Fall Frolic.
The center said Coppell is a Tree City USA community placing the care of the city’s trees in high regard. The city has held this title for over twenty-five years. The importance of the Tree City USA program is to improve the care of city trees and provide a greener and healthier community.
This year at Fall Frolic, the center is partnering with the Friends of Coppell Nature Park and Keep Coppell Beautiful Teens to offer an interactive experience for visitors. Residents are invited to indulge in the treats, crafts, a live Bluegrass band and other activities.
Roadway Reconstruction
The S. Belt Line Road reconstruction began on Monday and is expected to last through 2023.
The project runs from Southwestern to I-635.
Construction began Monday with various lane closures that will last for the next three to four weeks. Beginning in mid-November, the northbound lanes will be closed. All traffic will be diverted to the southbound lanes, allowing for one lane of traffic flow in each direction.
Once work on northbound lanes is complete, southbound lanes will be closed. Traffic will be diverted to the northbound lanes, allowing for one lane of traffic flow in each direction.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to seek alternative routes and avoid the construction zone. Travelers on the western side of the city should use I-635 at S Royal Lane or I-635 at Freeport Parkway. Travelers on the eastern side of the city should use MacArthur Blvd.
