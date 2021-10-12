‘A team spirit moment’
Third graders at Pinkerton Elementary will be performing their Drum Fit routine at the school’s Spirit Assembly in October.
A few years ago, Pinkerton purchased the Drum Fit program – a non-competitive program with no required skill level allowing for all participants to work together.
“My favorite part is seeing how every learner is engaged and proud of themselves,” Huckle said. “It’s truly a team spirit moment, and Mrs. Jones and Ms. Michaelis do an amazing job making it both fun and organized.”
Joining Michaelis in this collaboration are Pinkerton Music Teacher Jennifer Jones and Art Teacher Kristin Huckle. Drum Fit promotes physical literacy, social and emotional learning, focus and fitness for learners of all age groups Michaelis said.
“Drum Fit incorporates rhythm, music, balance and creativity,” Pinkerton Physical Education Teacher Colleen Michaelis said. ”It also aligns with our physical education standards and state educational standards.”
‘Something that has a purpose’
After 38 years of service to the Coppell community, Vivyon “Bo” Bowman, Director of Human Resources and Administration for the City of Coppell, announced his retirement effective Nov. 2.
Bowman’s interest in public service began when he was 16 in his hometown of Wills Point, Texas when he spoke to the city council about the lack of a park in his neighborhood. The mayor responded by appointing him to the parks board. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of North Texas.
Bowman started as an intern with City of Coppell through a North Texas Council of Governments fellowship in September 1983. At the time, the population was around 3,000, city hall was a small metal building on Coppell Rd. and Denton Tap consisted of two lanes and a blinking traffic light by the Dairy Queen, Bowman said.
He led the charge on many firsts for the City of Coppell including the creation of the first employee handbook and health insurance program along with forming, building, and overseeing the organization’s Human Resources Department.
“I’ll always want to do something that has purpose,” Bowman said. “I’ve been a public servant for so long and that’s always going to be a part of who I am.”
The public is invited to attend a retirement reception in honor of Bowman from 4 – 6 pm Friday October 22, 2021, in the Town Center Atrium, 255 Parkway Blvd.
Library hosts TEENtober
Coppell residents between grades 6 through 12 are invited to celebrate TEENtober at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Cozby Library and Community Commons.
Developed by the Young Adult Library Services Association, TEENtober is month-long event that raises awareness about the importance of year-round teen services. TEENtober serves as a reminder that libraries connect teens with programs, services, and materials that help them develop new skills and fuel their passions.
Pizza will be served while staff members and visitors discuss present and future teen services at the library. Signup will be required at https://bit.ly/teen1027.
Additionally, Take & Make activities exclusively for teens will available at the front desk or drive-thru window. All Take & Make kits are while supplies last. No prior registration required. The library will have a Spooky Cross Stitch on Oct. 11, Spooky Science starting Oct. 18 and Mini Pumpkin Decorating on Oct. 25.
