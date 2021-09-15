West Nile confirmed
The city of Coppell on Wednesday announced that it had received notification that confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus (WNV) in mosquito traps located in the blocks of 400 Woodhill Dr., 355 Alex Dr. and 418 Copperstone Trail. Dallas County Health and Human Services will conduct targeted spraying weather permitting until the spread of West Nile Virus is mitigated.
Weathering the storm
After a winter where record-low temperatures were reached, the city of Coppell is offering a program 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the library meeting room to help residents prepare for the winter months.
Residents will be educated on topics including how to prepare pools for the winter, how to protect animals, drain an irrigation system and how to keep safe in the event of a power outage.
Residents will learn from presentations by experts from Coppell's Life Safety Park, Coppell Animal Services, and Robertson Pools to find out how to weather the next extreme storm.
Grant continues school garden
Coppell ISD students will continue to participate in the school garden program after receiving a $45,000 grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) for the Child Nutrition Department’s school garden program.
CISD Child Nutrition also received the “Best of the Bunch” award for participating in the TDA’s 2021 Spring Farm Fresh Challenge. This is the highest award tier available to school districts in Texas.
