The run-off election for Place 5 on the Coppell City Council will take place Tuesday.
The election will feature John Jun taking on Jim Walker.
Voting times are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Town Center will be the polling place for Coppell residents who live in Dallas County. Coppell residents who live in Denton County will be required to vote in Denton County. Go to votedenton.com/election-day-polling-locations/ for information.
