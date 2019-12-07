The city of Coppell announced the release of PulsePoint, a new, free-to-download mobile application that empowers citizens trained in CPR to provide potentially lifesaving assistance to nearby victims of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).
The city of Coppell has partnered with the North Texas Emergency Communications Center (NTECC), the city of Carrollton and the town of Addison to launch the application.
The PulsePoint app aims to increase survival rates of cardiac events through civic engagement. CPR-trained citizens and off-duty public safety or medical professionals can download the app to receive notifications if someone nearby has a cardiac emergency, so they can provide CPR before emergency services arrive.
While learning CPR can be seen as one of those "in case of emergency" preparations that many people may never use, the PulsePoint app activates that untapped resource and empowers citizens to provide lifesaving assistance until emergency services arrive.
When NTECC receives a call for a cardiac emergency in a public location, the location-aware app will alert users in the vicinity of the need for CPR simultaneous with the dispatch of advanced medical care.
The application also uses GPS technology to direct potential everyday heroes to the exact location of the closest Automatic External Defibrillator (AED). The application will make a specific sound to notify users of a Nearby CPR-Needed incident.
If able to respond, the app user acknowledges the alert and will be given directions and be able to view a map with their location, the location of the person in need, the precise location of every AED in the area, and traffic conditions. If needed, the app includes step-by-step CPR and AED instructions, including a compression rate metronome that produces a steady audio beat of at least 100 compressions per minute. The app also includes multi-language support.
"Every second counts in a cardiac event, and administering CPR as soon as possible can help save lives," said Coppell Fire Chief Kevin Richardson. "This app will allow our residents to be more aware and engaged and help strengthen our partnership with the community.”
PulsePoint also provides users with a platform to stay informed of local emergency activity in real time. In addition to nearby CPR-needed notifications, PulsePoint subscribers can follow their local emergencies and choose to be notified of significant events that may impact their family.
These informational notifications provide an early and automatic heads-up to local threats such as a nearby fire, flood, or utility emergency. When traveling in cities that belong to the PulsePoint program, the app will continue to notify users of cardiac incidents in their current area.
The implementation of the PulsePoint program interface with NTECC’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system has been operational since early November.
Since the app became live, off duty firefighters and City of Coppell CPR-trained staff have already reported seeing activity. The program will benefit those in three entities NTECC serves (the cities of Coppell and Carrollton and the town of Addison). PulsePoint has also been implemented in other DFW cities such as Grapevine and Plano.
The Coppell Fire Department regularly offers CPR/AED classes to train residents to save a life. Classes are offered monthly at Life Safety Park, 820 S. Coppell Road. For more information or to register for a class, visit LifeSafetyPark.org or call 972-462-5373.
To learn more about the PulsePoint system and watch a video of the app in action, visit pulsepoint.org. The free app is available for download on iTunes and Google Play.
