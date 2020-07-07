Lakeside ES
Courtesy of Coppell ISD

Lakeside, Richard J. Lee, Valley Ranch and  Wilson Elementary Schools are 2020 recipients of Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA) Student Leadership Award. 

This award was created to recognize outstanding Texas Student Leadership Teams for their contributions to their school and communities.

This is the fourth year in a row that CISD has had at least three schools recognized for this distinction.  To receive this award, each elementary school had to submit an application to share two projects that reflected how their leadership team impacted their campus culture and served their community.

