Throughout the pandemic, Troop 840 Scouts and adult leaders in Coppell have found countless ways to continue providing service to the community while adhering to CDC guidelines to keep both themselves and others safe.
Recent service projects include collecting hand creams, lip balm, and snacks to prepare care packages for our healthcare workers at UT Southwestern.
The troop was able to prepare over 150 bags to show appreciation for the hard work and stress endured during this unprecedented pandemic event. This collection effort and delivery was led by Krystyna Isaacs, parent of Eagle Scout, Marc Hatanpaa.
In addition to these special projects, Troop 840 continues to perform hands-on, labor intensive service for the community.
Scout James Tan, Troop 840 Outdoor Ethics Guide, along with adult leaders, Claire Ebert and Michelle Tan, led a group of scouts to perform a cleanup of trash around the trails and ponds located just north of Andy Brown Park West on March 6.
This type of conservation service product is performed regularly around the community. In just a few hours, the troop was able to fill approximately eight large trash bags with all manner of debris, including cardboard boxes and even a car tire.
By continuing their commitment to serve the community, Troop 840 strives to deliver on their promise of scouting: adventure, learning, challenge and responsibility, and uphold the Boy Scout Oath; to help other people at all times, even in the midst of a pandemic.
Troop 840, is led by Scoutmaster Frank Miller and Senior Patrol Leader Asher Johnson. They meet weekly at the Church of the Apostles in Coppell.
For additional information on the Troop, visit troop840.org.
