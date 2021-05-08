Ben Bostetter, a senior at New Tech High @ Coppell, recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
He had been in scouting since second grade and was a member of Troop 807 in Coppell.
For his Eagle service project, Bostetter donated suitcases to A World for Children (AWFC), a foster care organization in Dallas. Two years ago, he learned that when foster children move from one placement to another, they often do so in haste and can only take their belongings in garbage bags or grocery bags, without much stability or security for their things.
Not only did he want to provide a better way to transport their things but also to fill the suitcases with comfort items that would help soothe them at such a difficult time. Comfort items included toiletry kits, blankets and stuffed animals.
Bostetter set up a collection stand for two days at Kroger in Coppell in August and shoppers donated toiletry items from a wish list to include in the kits, with an overwhelming response. He also fund raised to purchase the suitcases, blankets and stuffed animals.
On Sept. 12 he held a socially-distanced Eagle work day in his garage with a group of volunteer scouts and students, and created an assembly line to put together the toiletry kits, then packed them and the other comfort items in the suitcases for delivery to AWFC.
In all, the donation included 24 suitcases, five duffel bags, one backpack, 96 toiletry kits, 37 blankets, 20 stuffed animals, and additional boxes of personal care items and diapers to be distributed to the children and families served by AWFC.
Ben was one of 111 new Eagle Scouts recognized at the annual Circle 10 Eagle Banquet on March 25, and this spring his name will be engraved on the Eagle Plaza located at the John D. Murchison Scouting Center in Dallas. His Eagle Court of Honor was held in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.