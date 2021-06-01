Ashna Pathan of Coppell has been selected for the Television Academy Foundation’s prestigious 2021 Summer Fellows program. Pathan is one of just 50 students chosen from across the country by Television Academy members for the 2021 program.
Pathan, a senior this fall at Johns Hopkins University majoring in Music for New Media, will be a Music Fellow this summer through the Television Academy Foundation’s program. She attended Coppell High School in Texas.
“It is such an honor to have been selected for this fellowship,” Pathan said. “I am so thankful to all of my colleagues and teachers who helped me get to where I am today, and to the Television Academy Foundation for selecting me for this opportunity.”
“Television shows have always been my favorite form of media, particularly because of how they air over the course of months, so audiences can gain more of a personal attachment to storylines and characters. Music plays a major part in this, essentially acting as a bridge between the show's world and the audience's world. There's something special about being able to help create a unique world through music and sound that an audience can be transported into, which is why I have always been drawn to music for television,” Pathan said.
“As artists, it is really easy to feel a sense of hopelessness with regards to our hopes and dreams, especially since we are living in a time where many of our opportunities have been cancelled due to the pandemic. I am incredibly grateful for this fellowship because it has given me the opportunity to get excited about something again and has revived my sense of hope for the future,” Pathan said.
Typically, the Television Academy Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides 50 internships, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Television Academy Foundation has had to re-imagine its internship program this year offering the 50 students selected from across the country the chance to either intern remotely or enroll as a Summer Fellow.
The Summer Fellows Program includes virtual one-on-one visits with professionals in a student’s field of study, online panels with leaders in the television industry, and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead. Fellows also become life-long members of the Foundation’s alumni family giving them access to events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.
