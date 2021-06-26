CHS Senior Arnav Kashyap is a national debate champion, having won first place at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in the Policy Debate category. 

Kashyap, who graduated from CHS in May, is CISD’s first national champion ever at this tournament. 

The Coppell Debate Team also won School of Honor at the tournament, which is sponsored by the National Speech and Debate Association and considered the largest academic debate competition in the world. 

“This is a wonderful cap on an incredible Coppell Debate competition year,” said Coppell Debate Director Jason Sykes. “I'd like to emphasize the importance of our amazing team and community effort to push all of our students across the finish line. We are truly stronger together.”

All 10 CISD high school students competing at the National Speech and Debate Tournament advanced from seeding rounds into elimination rounds. In addition to Kashyap placing first, Junior Ananya Chintalapudi was 4th out of 434 students in the CX category. Junior Natasha Banga also achieved a top 10 finish, as she was 6th out of 308 students in the International Extemporaneous category.  

Coppell Debate results from the National Speech and Debate Tournament are:

Policy Debate (217 entries, 434 debaters): 

1st Place Speaker —  Arnav Kashyap

4th Place Speaker —  Ananya Chintalapudi

Round 10 (Top 70 teams) —  Arnav Kashyap and Ananya Chintalapudi

International Extemporaneous (308 entries):

6th Place —  Natasha Banga

Prepared Commentary (230 entries):

13th Place —  Natasha Banga

Public Forum (364 entries, 728 debaters):

Round 10 (Top 70 teams) — New Tech High @ Coppell Senior Shabbir Bohri and CHS Senior Sahil Chiniwala

World Schools Debate (221 entries, 660+ debaters):

Doubles (Top 32 teams) —  Junior Umang Vinayaka

Lincoln Douglas Debate (368 entries): 

Elimination rounds (Top 117) —  Junior Zachary Li

Elimination rounds (Top 117) —  Junior Ananya Mukund

Extemporaneous  Debate (611 entries):

Participant —  Ethan Rebello, CHS9

Participant —  Nidhi Ilanthalaivan, CHS9

