A service-learning class at Coppell Middle School North called Cougars4Change (the school mascot is the Cougars) is one of seven finalists in the national Design Bins, Doors, or Bulletin Boards contest sponsored by PepsiCo Recycling. CMS North is the only school from Texas that is a finalist in this national contest.
Students in the class designed and created “The Earth is in Our Hands” bulletin board out of recycled bottle caps to promote recycling at CMS North.
“One of our accomplishments this year has been the successful implementation of a recycling program,” said Lisa Walsh, a seventh-grade science teacher at CMS North who teaches the Cougars4Change class. “The development of this bulletin board was a team effort and a testament to the passion and creativity of the students in this class.”
The class entered the project in the PepsiCo Recycling Contest, and they were informed this week that they are one of seven finalists in the nation. A social media vote will determine the winner of the contest.
PepsiCo Recycling will be posting a photo of the CMS North submission within an album on its Facebook page at facebook.com/PepsiCoRecycling for voting, which ends at 6 p.m. Friday. Each Facebook “like” or “love” on the CMS North photo will count as one vote to help Cougars4Change win the contest.
“I hope our community will consider supporting us in this effort,” Walsh said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.