Project Querencia, a nonprofit volunteer group founded by Coppell High junior Shraavya Pydisetti during the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted a “Dad Olympiad” on Father’s Day to raise money for the March of Dimes.
“Research demonstrates what is termed ‘The Fatherhood Effect’,” Pydisetti said when asked about the idea behind the fundraiser. “Children with engaged dads or positive male role models are less likely to drop out of school or wind up in jail and more likely to go to college and have healthy, stable relationships when they grow up. We thought an Olympiad would be a fun way to build that relationship while raising money for a cause that supports informed dads, strong moms, and healthy babies.”
Project Querencia raised $200 for the March of Dimes from their efforts.
For more information on the project go to projectquerencia.org/whoweare. For more information on March of Dimes go to marchofdimes.org/.
