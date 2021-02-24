It has been an exciting journey for Team CRUX, an all-girls team from Coppell High School as they were recently honored as a regional finalist by the Pennsylvania based Wharton Global High School Investing Competition and will compete in the global competition in March 2021.
It was a salute for juniors Amita Satish, Kashvi Singh, Hiranmayi Sarangapani, Priyanka Prasad, Sushruti Vasireddy and Natasha Banga, representing one in 20 teams from the United States and the only team from North Texas.
Throughout the WGH competition, teams examine a brief client profile and work collaboratively to meet that client’s short- and long-term investment goals as they try to win his or her business.
Teams are equipped with an approved stock list (a selection of domestic and international equities) and the Wharton Investment Simulator (WInS), which allows them to buy and sell stocks, over the course of 10 weeks as students develop an investment strategy, analyze industries and companies, and build a portfolio using $100,000 in virtual cash. The winners are selected on the strength and articulation of their team strategies, not on the growth of their portfolios, which is a key differentiator between this investment challenge and others.
The competition was extracurricular and members joined to learn more about finance, exploring a new career field and learning to work as a team. From the beginning they had no financial background but Team CRUX worked hard to build dynamics and learn about the finance industry. Because of COVID-19, they spent hours on ZOOM to learn concepts from their advisor, Satish Viswanathan, to prepare for the upcoming rounds of competition for strategy and presentation styles.
“Outside of Wharton’s guidelines for this competition, the Team Crux also strived to create a positive social impact by spreading financial knowledge,” Viswanathan said. “Our team has an Instagram, @crux.trade, where they post weekly market summaries on IGTV, informational threads and fun segments regarding famous investors, investing tips, etc. Team CRUX is currently working to expand our reach and plan to continue providing a platform to promote financial literacy.”
To develop various financial concepts, the team reviewed the stock market and performed practice case studies and reached out to mentors in the financial field as well as developed presentation skills to excel in their PowerPoint presentation.
Prasad said she knew nothing about the stock market, economy and what it meant to trade stocks before she became a team member.
“This competition helped me branch out and learn about financial concepts and what exactly defines a ‘good investment,’ and I learned that portfolio managers have difficult jobs since there is a lot of room for error when managing someone else’s money, so getting to experience that first hand was invaluable,” Prasad said. “As Amita and I were in charge of the visuals used in our presentation, I had a lot of fun creating the CRUX logo, and the process taught me the difference between professional graphics and the cutesy, fun ones our generation has come to normalize.”
Vasireddy was the one who found the WGHS Investment Competition and was drawn to it because she said it wasn’t just about making money but learning how we make money.
“Throughout this competition, being involved was one of the most riveting learning experiences as I came from someone who had no knowledge in finance to now being able to explain it to someone confidently,” Vasireddy said. “Not only did I learn about investing, but I was able to use our platform on Instagram @crux.trade, to teach some things that I learned with other individuals that are close to my age.”
For Team CRUX member Amita Satish the competition allowed her to explore the world of finance.
“I explored and learned key concepts of the world of finance that are going to stay with me throughout life,” Satish said. “The approach of this competition helped me build financial and presentation skills as well as time management, team dynamics and creativity. This competition was not just about how much money we made but about how we made it, and developing consistency throughout.”
Team CRUX member Kashvi Singh said she was never interested in the world of finance until her friends reached out to her and she decided at the last minute to join the team.
“I have grown so much closer to my CRUX teammates, and we’ve had such an amazing journey together and we learned so much about investing in such a short time frame, and the subject has been so much more interesting than I expected, especially because you can start investing at such a young age,” Singh said. “Even though I’m not planning to switch career tracks, our learning journey has helped me realize the value of financial skills and investing in everyday life, and I may continue my learning in college with a dual degree program or minor.”
Sarangapani said she lacked confidence and that joining the competition helped her realize her many capabilities.
“The regular meetings and the continual absorption of knowledge shaped me into a different individual and my hunger for learning grew everyday with the guidance of my advisor and the constant uplifting of CRUX’s team dynamic,” Sarangapani said. “I have even changed my career path from medicine to data analytics/finance. All in all, the WGHS competition has helped me recognize my strengths and taught me how to thrive in a stressful but professional environment.
For Banga, being involved in speech and debate she saw being involved with the team an excellent opportunity to expand her financial knowledge.
“This competition was an excellent opportunity to not just expand my financial knowledge, but also apply it to my work as a competitive speaker and debater,” Banga said. “My experience as a member of Team CRUX has helped me appreciate the creative aspect of investing, as our team focused on not just developing a positive return on portfolio value, but also personalizing and tailoring the portfolio to our client’s unique needs and interests. I have learned quite a bit through this competition, but I am also immensely grateful for the fun and colorful memories I have made with my fellow team members.”
The next step for Team Crux is advancing to the global finals.
“The team submitted our regional finals video, and we were the top two in our region – which is composed of 10 teams – to make it to globals, and we made it,” Viswanathan said. “Team CRUX will be giving a live presentation in front of the judging panel, which is comprised of Wharton Global Youth and Aberdeen Standard Investments.”
Viswanathan added, “This past year has been a very refreshing and exuberant experience for me. Being CRUX’s mentor, I have seen them fail, and I have also seen them succeed. In my eyes, their failure gave me the opportunity to motivate them to reach their greatest heights. I always told them that they would achieve the title of regional finalist as long as they continued to show hard work, resilience, and passion. I am astonished to see the growth these girls have made not only in their knowledge of finance, but their ability to work better as a team. The countless hours we have worked as a team definitely paid off, and I am looking forward to seeing them continue to grow and become the future leaders of their generation.”
