Naisha Gottipati

Naisha Gottipati delivers PPE at Children’s health. 

 Courtesy of Naisha Gottipati

When the COVID-19 started, Naisha Gottipati knew she had to do something to help the hardworking healthcare workers risking their lives for the future. So she started Healthcare Meals Inc.  

Healthcare Meals collects donations and money from community and corporate sponsors to provide PPE and food to healthcare workers. 

“We've managed to partner up with hospitals including Children’s Health, Parkland Memorial, Clements Jr. at UT Southwestern, Dallas Methodist Hospital and John Peter Smith at Fort Worth,” Gottipati said. “We’ve also managed to partner up with quite a few restaurants including Chick-fil-a, Palio’s pizza cafe at different branches, Whataburger and others.”

The PPE that she donates includes masks, gloves and whatever else they need or request. 

“Anything the hospitals want or need, we try to get through the donor fund because we think it's really important to get what they personally prefer during this time, especially right now because there’s a lack of personal protection equipment,” Gottipati said. “So I believe that's also our focus.” 

Gottipati was inspired after seeing her sister being overworked and exhausted as a healthcare worker. 

“From there I listened to a sense of social responsibility and tried to help out my community and people whenever I could,” Gottipati said. “So when I noticed my sister like this, I knew that other healthcare workers were also probably feeling along the same lines.” 

Healthcare Meals is also in the process of acquiring N95 masks for donations and hopes to expand throughout Texas and the U.S. 

“We're also in the process of recruiting volunteers, and I hope that when I get into college after my upcoming senior year I will be able to continue this,” Gottipati said. 

