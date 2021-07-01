When Coppell seniors Mahika Vura and Sathvika Masina sit down to record an episode of their podcast “Talks With Teens,” they don’t have headphones, mics or any professional equipment. Rather they bring with them their experiences, stories and personality to share with their audience.
“We thought that maybe other people might be able to relate and feel more comfortable in our community,” Vura said. So they're like, ‘oh, we're not the only ones, there's other people going through it as well.’”
Vura and Masina became friends last year, and as they were talking to one another, they realized that their everyday conversations could benefit an audience.
“Our conversations are literally what we talked about in the podcast,” Masina said. “It's just like us on FaceTime in a podcast, [Vura] and I met this year, but this is such a good way to bond.”
Masina and Vura are steering away from academics on their podcast as their target audience - teenagers - are already being consumed with college applications and curriculum on an everyday basis. By hosting games and using lighter topics, Masina and Vura's main goal is to entertain their audience.
“I think we cover a lot about childhood, middle school and high school,” Vura said. “We do mention academics as in like, “Oh, my God, school” this and we do mention the classes we take and throw in a couple of jokes about school that other people might be able to relate to as well. [But] instead of heavy academics, because nobody wants to hear that, we bring in elements from outside.”
Masina and Vura plan on continuing their podcast and possibly expanding it once they reach a wider audience. Until then, they put their best efforts in every single episode in order to reap the most benefits, without caring about judgement or negative opinions.
“Everybody's going to have opinions and everybody's going to think something but if you want to do something and you're proud of what you're doing, then you should just go ahead and do it,” Masina said.
