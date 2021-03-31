A local group of students are hosting a youth speech event centering around the overarching theme of development: TEDxYouth@ArchesPoint.
This event will be held from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 7. People who wish to attend the virtual event may do so by visiting the website and signing up for free on the register tab; people who wish to speak may fill out the form on the speakers tab on the website by April 15 and have the opportunity to talk about important topics.
Speaker Application (Talk will go on official TEDx channel) Attendee Registration The TEDx team, TEDxYouth@ArchesPoint, put on a virtual event last year garnering renown professional speakers such as Sara Seager, MIT astrophysicist as well as John Nielsen-Gammon, MIT alumni, and Stanford Alumni and National Forensics Expert Sunhee Simon. Among these highly-esteemed adults, they selected youth speakers in highschool and middle school to introduce a multigenerational facet to the event.
The feedback from the event last year was so overwhelmingly positive, they decided to put on another virtual event this year on Aug. 7 with different youth and adult speakers. They are looking for four youth-aged individuals to give a TEDx talk at the event that fits with this year’s overarching theme. Students from Coppell High School (Umang Vinayaka, Vineeth Murugan, Atharv Chagi, Siya Sangani, Ananya Mukund, and Tanvee Patil) are organizing the event. The event encourages youth aged 12-18 from all over the United States to apply with experience and confidence in public speaking.
The speaker application is open until April 15, 11:59 PM CST. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded as TEDx. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events, including this event, are self-organized.
