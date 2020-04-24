No student or teacher was fully prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it would have on the traditional school day.
But for a group of students at Coppell High School, they were somewhat familiar, ironically, of the idea of quarantine.
Students in Richard Orlopp’s English class had started a pandemic unit in February. Just before spring break his students had written a persuasive essay on the quarantine implemented in Wuhan, China. Students wrote about whether a quarantine mandate in the United States – would that be the right move, or would that take away personal freedoms.
Then, hypothetical turned into reality.
“When we realized we would not be coming back over the break, it seemed natural to keep looking at and writing about the pandemic,” Orlopp said.
Orlopp said he wanted his students to recognize that everyone is living through an unprecedented time, and he wanted them to take note.
" I thought this would be a great way for them to talk about what was going on, to record the events they saw, while also giving them ownership over what material they chose to focus on,” Orlopp said. “I wanted to be sure that they didn't feel forced to write about something they did not want to.
“This will most likely be something they will be asked about years from now,” Orlopp said. “There is a great deal of uncertainty about the future, but it feels like this could change life as we know it. Writing about their experiences gives them a framework to look at the experiences other people went through in unique and challenging times.”
Orlopp said what he observed in their writings wasn’t much different than what he would expect to see from adults.
“At first, they were somewhat pleased and looked at it as an extended break,” he said. “As things started to get canceled, the gravity of the situation started to sink in with them. My senior students are especially crushed. While all the rituals of the last year in high school may no longer seem that meaningful to us, they are vitally important to them. Missing out on prom and graduation and graduation parties and even saying goodbye to their teachers has left them feeling a bit lost. The social isolation hits them hard and they miss seeing their friends.”
Orlopp said he has been impressed with how knowledgeable the students have been about social-emotional issues.
“They have a language for trauma and grief, and they've learned a good deal about self-care and reaching out,” Orlopp said. “Many teachers are reaching out to those that may seem in distress or who have mentioned something in their weekly check-ins. Virtual school seems hit or miss for them. It is as brand new for them as it is for teachers, so we are all trying to show one another grace as we figure it out.”
In reading the students’ journal entries, he has seen a mix of emotions.
“My heart breaks for the plaintive entries about how they miss their friends, coaches and teachers,” Orlopp said. “Many of them feel like they have been robbed of something. People live by narratives and they have been robbed of the normal resolution to the end of a school. They are struggling to find meaning in the midst of chaos.”
But then there are those who have used humor to stay positive.
“I love that the funny writers have stayed funny,” Orlopp said. “There is a wonderfully comforting feeling to reading the snarky prose of an implacable teen who is not in the least impressed by the way the world is falling apart. They had some hilarious stories about grocery store trips and people in hazmat uniforms at the park. These entries let me know that the kids are ok and the world will be OK.”
Orlopp said this situation has allowed students to redefine success, and it has opened his eyes to the digital divide.
“Some kids don't have access to the technology or quiet spaces that others do,” Orlopp said. “I'm working on an overly-heated Macbook Air and spotty WiFi, so now more than ever we are being as understanding as possible.”
