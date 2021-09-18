A proposed residential and business development was postponed due to congestion concerns.
The Coppell City Council voted in a 6-1 vote on Tuesday to revisit a live/work development at its Sept. 28 meeting.
The proposed development, intended to go on Heath Lane and South Coppell Road, consists of five units that would accommodate businesses on the ground floor and provide living spaces for the businessowners upstairs.
Eight residents who live near the site voiced their opposition in letters to the city raising concerns of noise, congestion, visibility and density. Three residents also spoke in opposition at the meeting. Resident Don Walker said the development would bring harm to Coppell neighborhoods because of the congested parking. Resident Debbie Elliot also raised concern for emergency vehicles accessing the buildings due to narrow roads.
“Just looking at this development, it looks like a lot is jam-packed into this property,” Councilmember John Jun said.
Chris Collins, the owner and developer of the property said he planned to live in one of the units once it was completed, and he believed the units aligned with the master plan.
“I’m not an out-of-town developer trying to make a quick buck and get out of Coppell,” he said.
Collins said he lived in the city for 18 years as a real estate developer and feels the development will meet business and housing needs.
