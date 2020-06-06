In lieu of Coppell’s traditional celebrations of Independence Day, the city announced its new approach to a city-wide celebration by encouraging residents and business owners to decorate porches, lawns, yards and façades with red, white and blue.
Because the Coppell Parks and Recreation had to cancel its Party in the Park music and fireworks show and Parade Down Parkway and postpone its Celebrate Coppell 5K to Oct. 24, the community engagement division introduced the Red White and Views porch decorating program so residents can still celebrate safely.
“When we knew that our typical celebrations weren’t going to be possible this year, we began to look for a different way to celebrate Independence Day in a responsible way,” Community Engagement Manager Tiffany Anderson said. “People have been so much more active outdoors the last several months, going on walks with family and exploring their own neighborhoods, we thought this would be a good way to continue to encourage that and encourage a sense of community at the same time.”
Those participating in the Red White and Views program must register their house on the Celebrate Coppell website before noon June 19 and fully decorate their houses by noon on June 20. Registered locations will be placed on a map on June 20 for residents to walk or drive by and gaze at participants’ decorations.
“We know how much people love to decorate floats in our annual Celebrate Coppell Parade and how much citizens love to come out and watch the parade,” Anderson said. “Decorating our outdoor spaces and encouraging the community to walk or drive around and see them keeps that same spirit.”
Between June 20 and July 5, residents will be encouraged to share photos and vote on their favorite displays by liking them on the Coppell Parks Facebook page. The winner will receive Coppell’s Citizen Choice Award. The city will also award participants superlatives, including the most patriotic and the most creative spaces.
“If the community really likes it, there’s potential for Red, White & Views to become an annual tradition,” Anderson said. “We are always looking to shape our event line-up based on what the community wants.”
More information can be found on the Celebrate Coppell website.
