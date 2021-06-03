Businesses in Coppell will get at least three more months to use temporary signage as a way to promote their businesses.
The Coppell City Council agreed at its last meeting to extend the moratorium on temporary sign restrictions for three months.
On May 12, 2020, the council adopted an ordinance that suspended the restrictions on the use of temporary signage as a way to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic by providing more visibility.
“Due to COVID-19 many of our businesses were required to shut their doors or limit their service offerings,” said Mindi Hurley, community development director. “And as a result many of the businesses suffered. So the city took many actions to help in their recover efforts, and one of those actions was to put a moratorium on the enforcement of temporary signs.”
The original ordinance was set to expire Dec. 31, 2020, but the City Council extended that to June 30, 2021.
“Now that businesses are allowed to open at 100 percent, staff was seeking direction from council on whether you want to provide an additional extension or if we want to let the moratorium expire,” Hurley said.
Hurley said the city has received comments from businesses and residents regarding the issue.
“We have had comments both in favor and just comments that there is potentially some visual clutter due to the signs today,” Hurley said.
She added that there had been more signage around the city previously than what there is out there currently.
Council members supported extending the moratorium a bit longer.
“We’re still in a period of recovery,” said Mayor Pro Tem Mark Hill. “It’s going to be a while. And I think we need to do everything we can for our local businesses.”
Councilwoman Brianna Hinojosa-Smith and others wanted to extend the moratorium for three months and revisit it again.
“Businesses are still trying to communicate to the community that they are open, they are in business and even trying to hire,” Councilwoman Brianna Hinojosa-Smith said.
“I want to respect also that there’s comments about the pros and cons,” Hinojosa-Smith said. “All of the signs are very different that are out there with different sizes and different shapes. So I think that might be where people are coming back with the clutter, because nothing is consistent.”
Hurley said the moratorium appears to have been successful so far.
“I believe that the businesses have definitely appreciated that we’ve had this in place,” Hurley said. “Due to the fact that several of them have stopped using them I think they’re not necessarily as important to them anymore … but we do have some businesses that are still using these temporary signs.”
