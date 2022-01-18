Coppell is looking to generate more local tourism.
Starting February, the Coppell Chamber of Commerce will begin working on a brand and marketing campaign for the city.
At a Tuesday City Council Meeting, the Coppell City Council approved a contract with the chamber to use hotel occupancy tax funding to create a marketing campaign and encourage more customers to shop in Coppell.
“That’s what the hotel tax is for,” Chamber of Commerce CEO Ellie Braxton-Leveen said. “It’s for marketing a community of hotels and restaurants.”
Braxton-Leveen said that tourism is one of the purest forms of economic development because consumers will spend money in the city, and the city does not need to provide civil services to them in return.
At the Dec. 14 City Council meeting, Braxton-Leveen said this is the first time the city has made an agreement with the Chamber of Commerce to bring in more tourism. She said even residents did not know what Coppell had to offer.
“There are about eight million people here in the metroplex that we need to market Coppell to who don’t really understand that we’re here,” she said.
Because the contract is new in nature to the city, City Manager Mike Land said it will be more in depth in the city’s expectations and the reporting that needs to be conducted to ensure the chamber is held accountable. The contract is set to run for a year with a check-in slated for the budget workshops to understand how effective the marketing campaign has been.
Councilmember John Jun pointed out that the contract requires 180 days of notice before termination. Land said that was to allow time to either let the chamber find alternative finding, allow the chamber to self correct if they breach contract or make adjustments to the contract as needed.
Starting February, the chamber plans to begin exploring branding and marketing opportunities. The chamber plans to begin its marketing campaign a couple months after, Braxton-Laveen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.