Holiday fun is hidden all over the city of Coppell.
The annual Holiday Scavenger Hunt runs from Monday to Jan. 4. Residents can solve the clues and find each of the five holiday ambassadors hidden around town, pose for a photo with each, and then visit cityforms.coppelltx.gov/Forms/ScavengerHunt to upload your pictures and schedule an appointment to claim a prize.
Participants are encouraged to share the fun with friends and family by uploading photos to social media with the hashtag #coppellholidays. Be sure to tag the city of Coppell on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. There are multiple holiday-themed ambassadors hidden around Coppell, but only a special few will earn Coppell's holiday enthusiasts a prize, so consider the clues carefully.
The week of Nov. 30, one clue will be posted daily to the city's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. After a clue is posted, take a look around the city, find the holiday ambassador and pose for a photo with it. The first 100 participants to snag a picture with each of the five holiday ambassadors and submit the images to cityforms.coppelltx.gov/Forms/ScavengerHunt will win a special prize.
All five clues will be released as a PDF on Dec. 4 and posted to coppelltx.gov/holidays.
Beginning on Nov. 30, participants should snap a photo at each location and then submit the photos to cityforms.coppelltx.gov/Forms/ScavengerHunt to claim a prize (while supplies last). The city staff will reach out to you via phone or email to schedule a time to collect your prize from Coppell Town Center.
Participants have from Monday through Jan. 4 to pose with the special holiday ambassadors.
For more information and to find the scavenger hunt clues (when posted Dec. 4), visit coppelltx.gov/holidays or call 972-462-0022. Follow the city of Coppell on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to find the clues leading up the Virtual Holiday Tree Lighting on Dec. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.