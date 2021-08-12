The city of Coppell and Coppell High School will host a parade to celebrate Coppell's own Gold Medal Olympian, Chiaka Ogbogu, at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Residents are encouraged to bring signs, banners and flags to show support and cheer on Ogbogu as she brings home the gold. The parade will take place in the eastbound lanes of Parkway Boulevard from Buttonwood Court to Cowboy Drive in Coppell.
After the parade passes, attendees are encouraged to walk to the Coppell High School Arena for a presentation by the Coppell City Council, naming Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, as "Chiaka Ogbogu Day."
Coppell ISD Superintendent Brad Hunt and CHS Principal Laura Springer will also recognize Ogbogu as a Coppell Cowgirl gold medalist during the presentation in the CHS Arena.
Intersections along the route will close temporarily beginning at approximately 8:50 a.m. and will remain closed until the parade has passed. Westbound Parkway traffic will remain open. Intersections along westbound Parkway will be open for right turn only during the parade.
Ogbogu, a 6-2 middle blocker, was raised in Coppell and attended Coppell High School, where she helped lead the Coppell Cowgirls volleyball team to state titles in 2011 and 2012. Ogbogu was named the Gatorade Texas Volleyball Player of the Year in 2012 and has played professionally in Italy, Poland and Turkey.
Ogbogu joined the U.S. national team in 2018. She competed in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, where she helped the team win gold.
