The city of Coppell plans to require a face mask in city facilities for a little while longer.
During its April 13 meeting the City Council debated whether to continue requiring a mask in city facilities.
Council members Brianna Hinojosa-Smith, John Jun, Wes Mays and Biju Mathew supported requiring the mask in city facilities for a little while longer.
“I would like to see us continue to keep the mask mandate,” Hinojosa-Smith said. “I think there are still people who have not had the opportunity to be vaccinated for whatever different reasons.
“I would like to err on the side of continuing to keep our citizens safe,” she said. “And if that means wear a mask … you have to do it when you walk into a restaurant, you have to do it when you walk inside Tom Thumb or Kroger or other stores. So we’re not the exception.”
Councilmen Cliff Long and Gary Roden said they favored not requiring the masks. Roden said he has changed his opinion on the matter after reading updated information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that indicates people who have been fully vaccinated cannot still spread the coronavirus.
“That changes my thought process somewhat toward allowing folks who are fully vaccinated to not wear a mask because I’m not sure what the reasoning is,” Roden said.
The council is expected to revisit the matter at its next meeting. There, they may have more data to discuss, possibly including the number of people in Coppell who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
City Manager Mike Land said at the April 13 meeting the city is not able to receive information from Dallas County on the number of residents in Coppell who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
But Jun said a KXAN (Austin) website indicates 30.8 percent of residents in the 75019 zip code have received the vaccine as of April 12.
Land said half of the city’s employees had received vaccinations as of April 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.