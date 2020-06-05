Coppell residents will have a chance to have a night out on their front yard, porch or driveway during the city’s “Diners, Driveways and Distance” event, scheduled for June 18.
During the event, residents are invited to order out from local restaurants and to spend time with their neighbors “a driveway apart.”
“We thought that this would be a way to not only get (residents) to support our local businesses, but it also gives them an excuse to get outside, to still stay within the social distancing guidelines and have a nice night out,” said Paul Gonzales, public information officer with the Coppell Police Department.
City officials, members of city volunteer groups and representatives from the fire and police departments will be driving through neighborhoods to wave hello.
“Our relationship with the community is the most important thing that we have,” Gonzales said. “They’re always there to support us, and we need them to see that even though the pandemic is going, we never stopped working for them. Our patrols never stopped. We never stopped coming into work, and it’s good to have good face to face contact and be able to say hello and look somebody in the eye and say thank you in person. Even if you’re at a distance, I think that makes a difference.”
Gonzales said first responders have gotten support in the form of delivered food, goodies and cards, as well as on social media. They have also gotten donations of personal protective equipment, including masks, hazmat suits and hand sanitizer, he said.
The “Diners, Driveways and Distance” event is a way to say “thank you” for support. The event is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.