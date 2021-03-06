As a result of the severe winter weather the community experienced earlier in the month, many residents have expressed concern about higher than usual water bills.
The city of Coppell has announced that it will credit all residential and commercial water utility customers 2,000 gallons for both water and sanitary sewer usage. This 2,000-gallon usage credit equates to $10.78 and will be reflected on utility bills mailed in March. Additionally, the city will waive increased usage from a pipe break or leak with the submission of appropriate documentation.
“Many of our customers had more water pass through their meters during the weather event, whether they were dripping faucets to prevent a freeze, or their pipes burst,” said Kim Tiehen, assistant director of finance for the city. “Applying this credit and deducting usage from leaks are just some of the many ways we’re working to help our residents recovery from the extreme weather.”
The city used data from the advanced water meter system that was installed in 2019 to examine usage from the week leading up to the freeze. It was then determined that nearly 75% of residential water customers showed some level of increased usage from February 14-20. On average, residential usage increased by 1,800 gallons for the week. The city decided to round the usage credit to 2,000 gallons in order to better assist residents in need.
Customers that experienced a pipe break or leak can also expect some relief. The city has modified its leak policy for leaks that resulted from the severe weather. Customers who experienced a break or leak should submit documentation or sign an affidavit showing that the leak has been fixed. Then, city staff will compare water usage from Feb. 7-13 to usage during the week of the extreme weather. The difference in usage volume will be deducted from the account.
This leak adjustment will not count against the allowance of one leak adjustment in a 24-month period shown in the city’s ordinances. Further, the leak adjustment method described above is for a leak caused by the winter weather experienced earlier in the month only.
