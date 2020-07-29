The Coppell City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution to become a partner with iChoosr to help promote the Texas Power Switch Program.
The goal of the program is to provide a competitive bidding environment for electricity rates for households. By registering and using the Texas Power Switch program residents can participate in a reverse auction process with multiple electricity providers competing to provide potentially lower household electricity rates.
Charles Ellis, chief procurement officer for the city, said having the resolution is a key step in helping residents save money on their electricity.
“The participation rate increases with the local entities’ participation in promoting the service,” Ellis said.
Ellis said according to iChooser, 70 percent of households in any given city is overpaying for electricity, which in Coppell equates to potentially 8,400 of its 12,000 households.
Ellis said the participation rate participating cities is usually less than 10 percent. In Coppell that would be approximately 1,200 households.
He said based on iChoosr data, household participants save an average of 20 percent, or $496 a year or $41 a month. He said for Coppell that translates to an average savings of $595,200 citywide.
“Even at 5 percent, which is closer to what I think Farmers Branch is doing, that’s $300,000,” Ellis said. “So there’s the potential for savings.”
He said there are 15 cities in Texas participating in the program, including Corinth, Lake Dallas and Lancaster. Approximately 20 retail electricity providers participate in Texas Power Switch.
Ellis said the reverse auction process is held three times a year.
The upcoming auction is Sept. 15. Offers are sent to household to Sept. 29, and the end of the decision period is Oct. 21. The switch window is Sept. 29 to Feb. 9.
Ellis said the contracts are for 12 months and 24 months. He said if a resident is interesting in making the switch but their contract doesn’t line up, they can participate in a future auction.
Ellis said there is no cost to the city.
“This is a goodwill agreement that we’ll promote the program,” Ellis said.
Council members unanimously supported the resolution.
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Hill said the program would help residents who want to change services but don’t want to deal with the research involved in it.
“There’s a lot of information in there,” Hill said. “There are base charges for some companies, you have to know your minimum usage, typically for a year, and what your maximum is. There’s just so much information to digest.”
Others agreed the program can be a service for residents.
“They’ll provide us with the information, and we’ll do something to let our citizens know,” said Councilman Cliff Long. “And I would be surprised if we didn’t get 10 percent without too much trouble. Here’s a gift to us, so we gift it to our residents to take advantage of if they choose to. It’s not all the money in the world, but I can see that our senior citizens will appreciate the opportunity for some professional to go out and try to procure electricity for their house because every dollar counts.”
City Manager Mike Land said a portion of Coppell, Coppell Greens, is in a co-op and wouldn’t be able to participate.
Residents who are interested can visit texaspowerswitch.com/texas/en/home.
