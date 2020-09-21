Mosquito

The city of Coppell received notification that confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus (WNV) in mosquito traps located in the 400 block of N. MacArthur Blvd. Dallas County Health and Human Services will conduct targeted spraying on Route 2 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday weather permitting.

Route 2 is enclosed by Lake Vista Drive to the north, Denton Creek to the east, East Sandy Lake Rd. to the south, and N. MacArthur Blvd./Phillips Drive/N. Moore Road to the west.

If spraying is not possible on these days due to rain, crews will spray on the next available evenings. For more information, visit coppelltx.gov/mosquito.

