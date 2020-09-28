The city of Coppell received notification that confirmed the presence of West Nile virus (WNV) in mosquito traps located in the 418 block of Copperstone Trail.
Dallas County Health and Human Services will conduct targeted spraying on Route 5 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.
Spraying will occur in the area shown on the map as Route 5.
Route 5 is enclosed by SH 121 and Coppell Greens to the north, Denton Tap Road to the east, Hailfax Drive to the south, and Freeport Pkwy./N. Coppell Rd./SH 121 to the west.
If spraying is not possible on these days due to rain, crews will spray on the next available evenings. For more information, visit coppelltx.gov/mosquito.
