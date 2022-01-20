Coppell is upgrading its utility billing system.
In early February, the city’s current utility billing system and online payment portal will be replaced with a different system aimed to be more reliable, automated and streamlined.
As part of the conversion, the current online payment portal will be replaced with a new platform, the Citizen Self Service (CSS) portal.
The online payment system and secure kiosk will be unavailable Feb. 1 – 6.
Customers will temporarily be unable to pay their water bills online or through the secure kiosk outside of Coppell Town Center. Customers will be able to make payments online and through the kiosk once the new CSS portal goes live on Feb. 7. All payments made via check, phone or bank draft during this time will be held until processed on Feb. 7. Coppell will not charge customers late payment penalties during this time, a press release from the city said.
The “Get to Know Your H2O” portal will also be down on Feb. 4 for maintenance related to the upgrade.
All customers paying utility bills online must register for an account on the new platform. Registration for the new system will open once the portal is live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.